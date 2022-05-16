VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,985. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $162.64 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

