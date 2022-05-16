Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

