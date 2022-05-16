Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $7.70.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,006.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

