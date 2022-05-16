Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $13.39. 648,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,338,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of -0.57.
VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
