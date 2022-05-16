Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.
Shares of VWDRY opened at $6.85 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
