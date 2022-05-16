Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.00.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $$4.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.