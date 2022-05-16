Viad Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Viad in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:VVI opened at $30.07 on Monday. Viad has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

