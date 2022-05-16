Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

