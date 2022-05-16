VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. 481,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 843,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 596,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after buying an additional 281,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

