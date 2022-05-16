Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

VMD stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

