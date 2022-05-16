Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.80. 4,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGZ. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

