Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.90 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.78.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

