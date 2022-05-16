Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.78.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. 7,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,984. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

