Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 327,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,702,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

