Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 39.2% in April

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
