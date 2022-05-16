Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 39.2% in April

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.