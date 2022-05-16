Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report released on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

