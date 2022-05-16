Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 119.74 ($1.48). 178,722,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,254,023. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.48. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.71.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.