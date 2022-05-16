Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.22 ($1.49) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.71. The company has a market cap of £34.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.44.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.