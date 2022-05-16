Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.22 ($1.49) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.71. The company has a market cap of £34.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.44.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.