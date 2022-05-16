Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

VLTA opened at $2.12 on Monday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Volta by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Volta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLTA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

