Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

VOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,663. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.38.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $16,851,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

