Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

WMT stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 29.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

