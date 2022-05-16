Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €65.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

BC8 traded up €0.40 ($0.42) on Monday, reaching €40.81 ($42.96). 399,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.88 and its 200-day moving average is €53.57. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €39.51 ($41.59) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($73.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

