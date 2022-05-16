Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

WEN opened at $17.33 on Monday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

