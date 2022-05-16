Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $120.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 11.84%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

