Wedbush Weighs in on Roblox Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 80.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.