Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LendingTree (TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $160.00.

5/6/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $185.00.

5/6/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $160.00.

4/14/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $165.00 to $140.00.

3/31/2022 – LendingTree is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – LendingTree had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TREE traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,850. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

