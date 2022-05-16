Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Real Matters (REAL)

Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.94. 108,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,898. The firm has a market cap of C$385.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.51. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.