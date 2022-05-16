Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) recently:

5/2/2022 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.

5/2/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00.

5/2/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

5/2/2022 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

4/29/2022 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

4/26/2022 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$21.00.

NFI traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 276,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.70. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.46.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. Research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.41%.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Insiders acquired a total of 1,092,580 shares of company stock worth $16,821,254 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

