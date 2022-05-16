Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HCXLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF) recently:

5/6/2022 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,159 ($14.29) to GBX 1,194 ($14.72).

5/6/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 8,895 ($109.67).

4/28/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,085 ($13.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41).

4/27/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.48) to GBX 870 ($10.73).

4/25/2022 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($12.66) to GBX 1,067 ($13.15).

4/5/2022 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,159 ($14.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.51).

4/1/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

HCXLF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

