Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

5/12/2022 – Linde was given a new €320.00 ($336.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/3/2022 – Linde was given a new €352.00 ($370.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Linde was given a new €340.00 ($357.89) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2022 – Linde was given a new €345.00 ($363.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Linde was given a new €327.00 ($344.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Linde was given a new €345.00 ($363.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Linde was given a new €335.00 ($352.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Linde was given a new €335.00 ($352.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LIN opened at €288.15 ($303.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €286.22 and a 200 day moving average of €284.48. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €236.75 ($249.21) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($325.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

