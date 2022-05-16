Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J Sainsbury (SBRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY) recently:

5/16/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 242.25 ($2.99) on Monday. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get J Sainsbury plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($704,793.50).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.