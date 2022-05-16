Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NYSE:S opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

