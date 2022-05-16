WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.51. 31,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

