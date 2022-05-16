Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post $585.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.00 million and the lowest is $572.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $506.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

