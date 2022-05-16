Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of EHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.47. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $10.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
