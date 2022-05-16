Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE WES opened at $25.93 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after buying an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

