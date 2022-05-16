Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

NYSE:WLK opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

