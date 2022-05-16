Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in April

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of WHG opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.