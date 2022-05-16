Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.19).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,659 ($32.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,781.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,943.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.75), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($92,828.26). Also, insider Frank Fiskers acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($57,002.84).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

