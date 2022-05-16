WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

WOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after buying an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

