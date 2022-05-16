Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

