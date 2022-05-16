William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

NYSE SPGI opened at $336.85 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average of $419.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

