William Blair Comments on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWIM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.