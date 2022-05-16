William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karat Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $376.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

