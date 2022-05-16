William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.05 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,349,800. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

