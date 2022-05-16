William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Moody’s stock opened at $288.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

