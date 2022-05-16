William Blair Weighs in on AppLovin Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE:APP opened at $39.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 48,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.