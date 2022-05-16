William Blair Weighs in on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

ARHS stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $1,905,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

