William Blair Weighs in on Marqeta, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marqeta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marqeta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

