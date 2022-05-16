Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.92. 8,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

